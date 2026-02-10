Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 147.51% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 85.76% to Rs 1122.36 croreNet profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 147.51% to Rs 140.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 85.76% to Rs 1122.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 604.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1122.36604.20 86 OPM %18.9315.38 -PBDT184.8678.78 135 PBT171.0572.08 137 NP140.2456.66 148
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:06 AM IST