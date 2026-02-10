Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 147.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 85.76% to Rs 1122.36 crore

Net profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 147.51% to Rs 140.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 85.76% to Rs 1122.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 604.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1122.36604.2018.9315.38184.8678.78171.0572.08140.2456.66

