GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 12.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.73% to Rs 268.46 crore

Net profit of GIC Housing Finance declined 12.11% to Rs 43.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.73% to Rs 268.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 266.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.268.46266.5285.9089.2457.7060.2554.8656.4743.6949.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News