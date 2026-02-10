GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 12.11% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 0.73% to Rs 268.46 croreNet profit of GIC Housing Finance declined 12.11% to Rs 43.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.73% to Rs 268.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 266.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales268.46266.52 1 OPM %85.9089.24 -PBDT57.7060.25 -4 PBT54.8656.47 -3 NP43.6949.71 -12
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST