Monday, April 07, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AGI Infra Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

AGI Infra Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd, Onward Technologies Ltd, Renaissance Global Ltd and Khandwala Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 April 2025.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd, Onward Technologies Ltd, Renaissance Global Ltd and Khandwala Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 April 2025.

AGI Infra Ltd tumbled 15.27% to Rs 692.95 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 12569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5498 shares in the past one month.

 

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd lost 14.24% to Rs 693.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25185 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48594 shares in the past one month.

Onward Technologies Ltd crashed 13.75% to Rs 209.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5691 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16251 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Image: CMF by Nothing

Nothing to launch CMF Phone 2 Pro on April 28; Buds series to tag along

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex drops 2,650 pts to 72,750 on tariff tumult; VIX soars 65%

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers Q4FY25 update: Rvenue grows 37% to ₹4,563.72 crore

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE news: US President Trump has wrecked stock markets, says Rahul Gandhi

china Flag, China

China accuses US of protectionism, economic bullying with new tariffs

Renaissance Global Ltd plummeted 13.57% to Rs 107.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38005 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26213 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd corrected 13.17% to Rs 21.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4871 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18719 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Steel records highest ever consolidated crude steel production in Q4 FY25

JSW Steel records highest ever consolidated crude steel production in Q4 FY25

Delhivery jumps on acquisition of Ecom Express

Delhivery jumps on acquisition of Ecom Express

Volumes spurt at Delhivery Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Delhivery Ltd counter

Sensex, Nifty tumble over 3%; auto shares drop; broader market underperforms

Sensex, Nifty tumble over 3%; auto shares drop; broader market underperforms

Westlife Foodworld achieves top ranking in S&P Global's corporate sustainability assessment

Westlife Foodworld achieves top ranking in S&P Global's corporate sustainability assessment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon