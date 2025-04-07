Monday, April 07, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Westlife Foodworld achieves top ranking in S&P Global's corporate sustainability assessment

Westlife Foodworld achieves top ranking in S&P Global's corporate sustainability assessment

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Westlife Foodworld has achieved a significant milestone in corporate sustainability. The company scored 59 on the S&P Global ESG Score and 57 on the S&P Global CSA Score, both out of 100, in the prestigious S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). This remarkable performance positions Westlife as number one in India, while securing 5th position globally in the Restaurants & Leisure Facilities sector.

The company's CSA score of 57 substantially exceeds the industry average of 19, demonstrating Westlife's exceptional commitment to sustainable business practices. This achievement places Westlife ahead of several established national as well as international peers.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

