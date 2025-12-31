Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ahasolar Technologies rises after bagging 875 MW solar OEPMC contract

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Ahasolar Technologies rallied 4.58% to Rs 97 after it has received a contract from CIL Rajasthan Akshay Urja for providing owner's engineering and project management consultancy (OEPMC) services for an 875 MW solar photovoltaic power project.

The project forms part of RVUNLs 2,000 MW solar park at Pugal in Rajasthans Bikaner district and is scheduled to be executed over 18 months. The order value is estimated at around Rs 1.18 crore.

The company said the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any promoter or group company interest. It added that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

 

Ahasolar Technologies is engaged in the business of CleanTech enabling energy transition through digital transformation and henceforth empowering stakeholders to adopt renewable energy. The company does this through multiple digital solutions and advisory in the field of renewable energy.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 0.04 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 37.3% year-on-year to Rs 57.55 crore during the year.

As of 31 December 2025, the companys market capitalization on the BSE stood at Rs 29.90 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

