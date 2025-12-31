Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apollo Micro Systems surges after subsidiary bags supply contracts worth Rs 421 crore

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Apollo Micro Systems jumped 4.29% to Rs 270.90 after the company's step- down subsidiary IDL Explosives bagged supply contracts worth approximately Rs 421 crore.

IDL Explosives has been granted a running contract (RC) for supply of bulk explosives to subsidiaries of Coal India amounting to Rs 419.39 crore.

It also has secured an export order value of Rs 1.5 crore for supply of cartridge explosives.

"The cumulative value of orders received amount to Rs 420.89 crore, the company said in a statement.

Apollo Micro Systems, a pioneer in defence technology, specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced electronic, electro-mechanical, and engineering systems.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 98.2% to Rs 31.11 crore on 40.2% jump in net sales to Rs 225.26 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

