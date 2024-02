Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Ahasolar Technologies has received a Work Order for Consultancy Services for 148 Locations for Preparation of Pre- Feasibility report including site survey, technical analysis and financial analysis for Grid connected Solar Photovoltaic Projects at Various locations of Gujarat from Gujarat Urban Development Company. The whole Consultancy Service is priced at around Rs 37 lakh.