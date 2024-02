KSB consolidated net profit declines 1.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 14.87% to Rs 602.60 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 14.23% to Rs 208.70 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 182.70 crore during the previous year ended December 2022. Sales rose 23.34% to Rs 2247.20 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 1822.00 crore during the previous year ended December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of KSB declined 1.79% to Rs 54.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 55.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 14.87% to Rs 602.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 524.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.602.60524.602247.201822.0013.4314.6413.0713.5488.5085.20330.00290.6074.8073.20280.30245.3054.9055.90208.70182.70