Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit declines 29.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.19% to Rs 1011.48 croreNet profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) declined 29.78% to Rs 38.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.19% to Rs 1011.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 901.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1011.48901.55 12 OPM %7.269.93 -PBDT69.3986.53 -20 PBT52.8273.96 -29 NP38.6755.07 -30
