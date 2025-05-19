Ahmedabad Ring Road Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 309.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.66% to Rs 70.86 croreNet profit of Ahmedabad Ring Road Infrastructure rose 309.11% to Rs 19.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 70.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.23% to Rs 61.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 266.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 234.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales70.8663.46 12 266.62234.83 14 OPM %59.8229.99 -55.3554.44 - PBDT32.7011.09 195 106.34111.98 -5 PBT22.901.70 1247 67.7274.65 -9 NP19.764.83 309 61.0868.81 -11
