Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 62.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.10% to Rs 101.66 croreNet profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 62.69% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.10% to Rs 101.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.69% to Rs 16.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 356.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 342.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales101.6682.58 23 356.89342.09 4 OPM %14.1013.79 -16.0115.34 - PBDT10.597.71 37 50.5539.31 29 PBT5.943.53 68 30.8022.59 36 NP3.141.93 63 16.9312.57 35
