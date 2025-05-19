Monday, May 19, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 62.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 62.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 23.10% to Rs 101.66 crore

Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 62.69% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.10% to Rs 101.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.69% to Rs 16.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 356.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 342.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales101.6682.58 23 356.89342.09 4 OPM %14.1013.79 -16.0115.34 - PBDT10.597.71 37 50.5539.31 29 PBT5.943.53 68 30.8022.59 36 NP3.141.93 63 16.9312.57 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Varun Beverages to acquire 50% stake in Everest Industrial Lanka

Varun Beverages to acquire 50% stake in Everest Industrial Lanka

Chinese markets end flat after mixed economic data

Chinese markets end flat after mixed economic data

Shipping Corp Q4 PAT drops 40% YoY to Rs 185 cr

Shipping Corp Q4 PAT drops 40% YoY to Rs 185 cr

Dodla Dairy gains as Q4 PAT climbs 45% YoY to Rs 68 cr

Dodla Dairy gains as Q4 PAT climbs 45% YoY to Rs 68 cr

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerVodafone idea share dropBengaluru weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon