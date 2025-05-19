Japanese markets fell notably as yen strengthens

Japanese markets fell notably as the yen strengthened on expectations of a Bank of Japan rate hike.
Trade tension also weighed as China announced it would impose up to 75 percent of anti-dumping duties on plastic imports from the United States, European Union, Taiwan and Japan.
The Nikkei average dropped 0.68 percent to 37,498.63 while the broader Topix index settled marginally lower at 2,738.39, extending losses for a second straight session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content