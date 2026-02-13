Friday, February 13, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AI Champdany Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Sales rise 63.15% to Rs 41.75 crore

Net Loss of AI Champdany Industries reported to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 20.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 63.15% to Rs 41.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales41.7525.59 63 OPM %-12.77-75.85 -PBDT-5.26-19.54 73 PBT-5.95-20.26 71 NP-5.92-20.56 71

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

