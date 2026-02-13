Coral Laboratories standalone net profit declines 54.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.22% to Rs 21.56 crore

Net profit of Coral Laboratories declined 54.72% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.22% to Rs 21.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.21.5622.998.8127.454.398.813.708.312.786.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News