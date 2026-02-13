Crestchem standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.17% to Rs 7.16 crore

Net profit of Crestchem rose 38.46% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 49.17% to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.164.8011.3113.330.990.730.970.720.720.52

