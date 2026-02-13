Friday, February 13, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aryaman Financial Services standalone net profit rises 149.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Aryaman Financial Services standalone net profit rises 149.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Sales rise 46.19% to Rs 3.45 crore

Net profit of Aryaman Financial Services rose 149.33% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.19% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.452.36 46 OPM %58.8431.36 -PBDT2.501.02 145 PBT2.481.01 146 NP1.870.75 149

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coral Laboratories standalone net profit declines 54.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Coral Laboratories standalone net profit declines 54.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Advance Multitech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Advance Multitech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Crestchem standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Crestchem standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit declines 50.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit declines 50.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 45.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 45.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today