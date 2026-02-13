Aryaman Financial Services standalone net profit rises 149.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.19% to Rs 3.45 crore

Net profit of Aryaman Financial Services rose 149.33% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.19% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.452.3658.8431.362.501.022.481.011.870.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News