Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advance Multitech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Advance Multitech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Sales decline 89.74% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Advance Multitech reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 89.74% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.121.17 -90 OPM %-200.0047.86 -PBDT0.08-0.51 LP PBT0.05-0.58 LP NP0.05-0.58 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

