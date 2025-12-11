Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wakefit Innovations IPO ends with subscription of 2.52 times

Wakefit Innovations IPO ends with subscription of 2.52 times

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

The offer received bids 9.16 crore shares as against 3.63 crore shares on offer.

Wakefit Innovations received bids for 9,16,72,720 shares as against 3,63,53,276 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 2.52 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 3.04 times, the Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 1.05 times, and the Retail Individual Investors category was subscribed 3.17 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it closed on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 185 and 195 per share.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 371.18 crore and offer for sale of 46754405 equity shares. At the upper end price, the issue size was at Rs 1,288.88 crore.

 

Wakefit Innovations proposes to utilise Rs 30.8 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for setting up 117 new COCO-regular stores, Rs 161.4 crore towards rent and related payments for the existing stores and Rs 15.4 crore toward purchase of new equipment and machinery. Additionally, Rs 108.4 crore is reserved for marketing and advertising. The balance will be utilized for general corporate purposes.

Wakefit Innovations is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) home and sleep solutions company, best known for its high-quality and affordable range of mattresses, furniture, and home decor products. Over time, Wakefit expanded its portfolio to include pillows, beds, sofas, study tables, wardrobes, and other furniture items, catering to the evolving needs of modern Indian homes.

Wakefit own channels comprise its website and its company owned company operated (COCO) regular stores, while external channels comprise various marketplaces, such as major e-commerce platforms, including Pepperfry and quick commerce platforms, and multi-branded outlets (MBOs) including Pai International Electronics Limited. Its COCO regular stores have grown from 23 as of March 31, 2023, to 125 as of September 30, 2025, located in 62 cities across 19 states and 2 union territories.

The company launched 3,070 and 2,333 SKUs across all its categories in Fiscal 2025 and Fiscal 2024, respectively. The company derives around 60% of its revenues from mattresses product category.

Ahead of the IPO, Wakefit Innovations on 5 December 2025, the company raised Rs 580 crore from anchor investors, by allotting 2.97 crore shares at Rs 195 each to 33 anchor investors.

For the six month ended 30 September 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 35.57 crore and sales of Rs 724 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

