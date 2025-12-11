Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lemon Tree Hotels signs two property in Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed two new properties- Lemon Tree Resort, Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh and Lemon Tree Hotel, Bhilai, Chhattisgarh.

Both the properties shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

The Lemon Tree Resort, Bapatla will offer 90 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a bar, banquet and meeting facilities, along with a swimming pool, spa and fitness centre.

Meanwhile, the Lemon Tree Hotel, Bhilai will feature 72 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a banquet, a meeting room, a swimming pool and a spa.

Vilas Pawar, CEO of managed & franchise business at Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, " With these signings, we are pleased to extend our footprint to two unique locations. From thriving commercial hubs to serene spiritual and nature-led destinations, both states offer immense potential for quality hospitality. Andhra Pradesh has six operational and three upcoming hotels, while it will be our first property in Chhattisgarh."

 

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported a 16.73% advance in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.60 crore, while revenue from operations rose 7.7% to Rs 306.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels shed 0.62% to Rs 160.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

