AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 7.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.43% to Rs 1050.05 croreNet profit of AIA Engineering declined 7.30% to Rs 259.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 279.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.43% to Rs 1050.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1146.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1050.051146.72 -8 OPM %26.9627.14 -PBDT353.58388.00 -9 PBT327.39361.01 -9 NP259.21279.61 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content