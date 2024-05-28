Airo Lam consolidated net profit declines 31.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.47% to Rs 50.92 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 5.95% to Rs 7.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 206.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 199.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Airo Lam declined 31.84% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.47% to Rs 50.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.