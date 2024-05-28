Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 52.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.47% to Rs 674.20 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 26.42% to Rs 369.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 502.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.00% to Rs 2843.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3510.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sumitomo Chemical India rose 52.09% to Rs 109.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 674.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 651.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.