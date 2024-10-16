Business Standard
Airtel partners with Vonage to launch Airtel IQ Business Connect

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, and Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications that helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), have partnered to launch Airtel IQ Business Connect - a device-agnostic, unified business communications application that will help enterprises in India to simplify their customer engagement.

Airtel IQ Business Connect is a customised multi-channel unified communications application that will enable businesses to enrich their customer experiences by maintaining consistent, long-lasting customer engagement while also overcoming challenges of data loss that can arise during employee transitions or attrition. With the new application, new employees will be equipped to seamlessly maintain continuity in customer communications across a range of devices including mobile phones, tablets and laptops, through a single interface, ensuring strong customer loyalty and stickiness. Enterprises can effortlessly adopt the application without the need for any additional hardware investments.

Airtel IQ Business Connect, powered by Vonage, is a part of Airtel Business's cloud communications offering - Airtel IQ. The application will enable enterprises in India to empower all their employees, including their hybrid workforce, as well as personnel such as relationship managers, field force and others, to seamlessly communicate with their stakeholders 24X7, thereby enabling enhanced customer engagement.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

