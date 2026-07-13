Persistent Systems Ltd up for third consecutive session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 5158.7, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.96% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% slide in NIFTY and a 21.59% slide in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5158.7, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24216.7. The Sensex is at 77693.16, up 0.16%. Persistent Systems Ltd has gained around 5.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28010.35, up 4.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5158.9, up 1.85% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is down 7.96% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% slide in NIFTY and a 21.59% slide in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 46.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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