Coforge Ltd spurts 2.1%

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1535.4, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.11% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% drop in NIFTY and a 21.59% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1535.4, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24216.7. The Sensex is at 77693.16, up 0.16%. Coforge Ltd has risen around 9.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28010.35, up 4.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1538, up 2.42% on the day. Coforge Ltd is down 18.11% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% drop in NIFTY and a 21.59% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 42.45 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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