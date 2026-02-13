Ajax Engineering standalone net profit declines 43.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.91% to Rs 433.55 crore

Net profit of Ajax Engineering declined 43.87% to Rs 38.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 68.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.91% to Rs 433.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 548.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.433.55548.1810.2616.0757.6794.4154.8191.5838.2468.13

