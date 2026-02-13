Friday, February 13, 2026 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajax Engineering standalone net profit declines 43.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Ajax Engineering standalone net profit declines 43.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

Sales decline 20.91% to Rs 433.55 crore

Net profit of Ajax Engineering declined 43.87% to Rs 38.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 68.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.91% to Rs 433.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 548.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales433.55548.18 -21 OPM %10.2616.07 -PBDT57.6794.41 -39 PBT54.8191.58 -40 NP38.2468.13 -44

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

