Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Krebs Biochemicals &amp; Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Shreyans Industries Ltd, Alphageo (India) Ltd, Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd and IVP Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 July 2024.
Shreyans Industries Ltd, Alphageo (India) Ltd, Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd and IVP Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 87.48 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 22679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2731 shares in the past one month.
Shreyans Industries Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 332.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5010 shares in the past one month.
Alphageo (India) Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 478.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7279 shares in the past one month.
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd jumped 19.99% to Rs 62.36. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20972 shares in the past one month.
IVP Ltd added 19.98% to Rs 233.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12328 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7488 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Xiaomi, electric car

Xiaomi to showcase its first electric car SU7 EV on June 9 in India

Mumbai rains

LIVE: Train services restored at restricted speed after heavy rains flood railway tracks in Mumbai

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock market LIVE Updates, July 8: FMCG, rail-related shares shine in subdued trade; Paytm zooms 8%

mergers and acquisitions

M&As in India soars to new heights: Here are the top deals of Q2 2024

trucks

Truck rentals dip marginally, used truck prices jump in June: Report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon