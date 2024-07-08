Health insurance guide for women in their 30s: Best plans & benefits

Prioritising health becomes tougher as women in their 30s juggle more responsibilities, trying to balance career and family. Photo: Shutterstock

Your 30s are a crucial time for your body. The choices you make now can significantly impact your future health. This is when women may start losing bone density if they've not been careful before, and fluctuating hormones can lead to weight gain. Anxiety often starts to creep in, prompting questions like, "Is it time to get married or have kids?", "Should I be loving my job?", "Why am I feeling more tired and anxious than a few years ago?" Meanwhile, prioritising health becomes tougher as women in their 30s juggle more responsibilities, trying to balance career and family.

But what kind of coverage should you choose? What should you look for when buying health insurance in your 30s? Business Standard spoke to several experts to help you determine what suits your needs best.

Here are some top plans recommended by Policybazaar.com for a 30-year-old woman living in Delhi with a sum insured (SI) of Rs 10 lakh:

Care Health Insurance - Care Supreme: Rs 10,592

Niva Bupa Health Insurance - Health Reassure 2.0 Platinum+: Rs 11,970

Star Health Insurance - Smart Health Pro: Rs 8,175

Aditya Birla Health Insurance - Activ Fit Plus: Rs 8,869

Manipal Cigna Health Insurance - ProHealth Prime Protect: Rs 10,912

Reliance General Insurance - Health Gain: Rs 7,591

TATA AIG General Insurance - Medicare Premier: Rs 13,663

HDFC Ergo General Insurance - Optima Secure: Rs 16,254



: Rs 16,254

Digit’s Early Start Plan

Digit offers a plan specifically tailored for young adults aged 25 to 45, called the "Early Start Plan." This plan includes comprehensive coverage beyond typical healthcare costs, with maternity benefits, preventive care, wellness perks, and specialised women’s health services.

Coverage and inclusions

The Early Start Plan by Digit includes:

— Pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses for 30 and 60 days respectively.

— A 100% sum insured backup or reinstatement benefit.

— No capping or limit on room/ICU rent.

— No co-payment, leading to no additional out-of-pocket expenses.

— Up to 100% no claim bonus (NCB).

— Annual health checkup reimbursement up to Rs 1,500.

— Optional consumables cover.

— Complimentary wellness perks like doctor consultations, discounts on medicines, diagnostics, and therapy sessions.

— Coverage for organ donor costs and personal accident coverage.

Maternity benefits

The Early Start Plan includes in-built maternity benefits, covering prenatal care, delivery, postnatal care, and legal termination. Here's how the maternity wallet works:

— First-year: Rs 15,000 coverage after 9 months from policy start.

— If no claims are made in the first year, the sum insured increases by Rs 10,000 annually, reaching up to Rs 1,00,000.

— Coverage for newborns, including hospitalisation expenses for any issues faced within 90 days post-delivery.

— Vaccination costs as per the immunisation schedule.

— Coverage extension for newborns upon policy renewal.

For a single adult (1A) aged 0-35 with a sum insured of Rs 10 lakh, the premium is Rs 6,773 for Good Health ROI. Discounts are available for healthy habits and loyalty, as well as for multi-year policies.

Additional benefits

Preventive wellness benefits include unlimited general physician consultations, dental checkups, and eye care services. Discounts on specialised Programmes for diabetes, PCOS, thyroid issues, physiotherapy, mental health, and sexual wellness are also provided.

Exclusions include

— Pre-existing diseases with a waiting period.

— Initial waiting period before coverage starts.

— OPD expenses.

— Non-accident related plastic surgery or dental treatment.

Policy renewals and changes

You can add a newly married spouse or a newborn child to your plan midterm, with coverage starting from Day 1. The premium will increase proportionally for each added member.

Star Health Insurance

Women face specific health challenges, making specialised health insurance policies crucial for addressing these issues and promoting overall well-being. Amitabh Jain, Chief Operating Officer of Star Health Insurance, highlights the importance of such policies: "Star Women Care Insurance Policy is specifically tailored for women and provides financial protection and access to essential medical care at every stage of life."

Coverage and inclusions

The Star Women Care Insurance Policy offers comprehensive coverage for women, with options ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 crore for hospitalisation expenses. The policy includes:

— All day care treatments

— Non-medical items

— Road and air ambulance services

— Pre-and post-hospitalisation expenses

— Ayush treatments

— Modern treatments and bariatric surgery

— Holistic women-centric coverage for:

— Delivery

— Assisted reproduction treatment

— Surrogacy and oocyte donor cover

— Anti-natal care

— In-utero fetal surgery/repair

— Voluntary sterilisation expenses

Additionally, the policy covers hospitalisation expenses for newborn treatment, vaccination expenses, paediatrician consultations, and outpatient expenses.

Maternity benefits

Maternity benefits are essential, covering both mother and baby during pregnancy and delivery. The Star Women Care Insurance Policy offers comprehensive maternity coverage, with insurers able to receive up to Rs 1 lakh per delivery, depending on the sum insured. The policy allows for up to two deliveries throughout the policy term.

Premiums

Premiums for the Star Women Care Insurance Policy are personalised based on factors like age, coverage amount, and the number of individuals insured. For example, a 30-year-old female with Rs 10 lakh coverage would pay an annual premium of Rs 10,300, excluding taxes. The policy offers:

- 10% discount on 2-year premiums

- 11.25% discount on 2-and 3-year premiums for long-term policyholders

- Up to 10% discount for participating in the "Star Wellness Programme" and maintaining a healthy lifestyle

Additional benefits

The Star Women Care Insurance Policy includes comprehensive coverage for vital screenings, empowering policyholders to manage their health proactively. Screenings covered include:

— USG

— Thyroid profiles

— PAP smears

— Vitamin D testing

— DEXA scans

— Sonomammograms

Depending on age, insurers can access these tests every policy year.

Exclusions under the policy include:

— Cosmetic or plastic surgery

— Treatments related to alcoholism, drug, or substance abuse

— Unproven treatments

— Intentional self-injury

— Injuries or diseases caused by nuclear weapons/materials

Waiting periods

The policy incorporates waiting periods for certain conditions to ensure responsible healthcare management. Amitabh Jain explains, "The Star Women Care Insurance Policy includes waiting periods for specified conditions, typically up to 24 months for most conditions and 36 months for Assisted Reproduction Treatments."

Initial 30 days waiting period: Not applicable for accidental claims and renewed policies

Specified disease/procedure waiting period: Up to 24 months for most conditions

Assisted reproduction treatments waiting period: 36 months

Pre-existing diseases waiting period: 24 months

Policyholders are required to declare any pre-existing diseases before opting for a health insurance plan.

HDFC ERGO: my:health Women Suraksha Plan

Coverage and inclusions

Parthanil Ghosh, Director and Chief Business Officer at HDFC ERGO General Insurance, says, "This policy offers coverage for women-specific cancers, cardiac ailments, surgical procedures, and critical illnesses." The plan offers sum insured options ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore and includes:

— Optional coverage for pregnancy and newborn complications, loss of job, and post-diagnosis support with additional premiums

— Family and loyalty discounts

— Free preventive health checkups during renewal

— Wellness features like fitness discounts, health incentives, and wellness coaching

Exclusions include:

— Accidents during adventure sports

— Involvement in naval, military, or air force operations

— Self-imposed injuries

— Claims caused by wars

— Abuse of intoxicants or hallucinogenic substances

Waiting periods

"The waiting period depends on the illnesses/sections covered under the policy. Generally, there is a 90-day waiting period for major illnesses and procedures, and 180 days for minor illnesses and procedures. For pregnancy complications and newborn complications, the waiting period is 1 year," explains Parthanil Ghosh. The policy also has a waiting period for pre-existing diseases declared and accepted at the time of proposal.

TATA AIG Medicare Premier

Dr Santosh Puri, Senior Vice President, Health Product & Process at TATA AIG, emphasises, "TATA AIG offers comprehensive health insurance products that cater to the needs of 30-year-old women." One of their standout offerings is the TATA AIG Medicare Premier, designed with features particularly relevant to women in this age group.

Key features

Maternity coverage: The TATA AIG Medicare Premier covers delivery expenses, complications related to maternity, and first-year vaccinations for the newborn.

Vaccinations: Coverage includes crucial vaccinations such as the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine, Hepatitis A vaccine, and Hepatitis B vaccine.

Annual preventive health checks: Women can access screenings for breast cancer and other cancers, ensuring early detection and better health outcomes.

Wellness services: TATA AIG promotes preventive care and wellness initiatives, offering access to a wide network of healthcare providers, including gynaecologists and obstetricians, through a digital platform.

Inclusions

The TATA AIG Medicare Premier offers comprehensive coverage including:

— In-patient treatment

— Pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses

— Domiciliary expenses

— Day care procedures

— Organ donor expenses

Additional benefits include global cover for planned hospitalisation, restore benefits to reinstate the sum insured, annual health check-ups, vaccination cover, and accidental death benefits.

Routine check-ups and preventive care

TATA AIG health insurance products include preventive health check-ups for general health assessments. The Medicare Premier covers OPD treatment, OPD dental, and high-end diagnostics, promoting overall well-being.

Exclusions

The policy has an initial waiting period of 30 days applicable to all health indemnity insurance policies, with coverage available only for accidental hospitalisation during this period. Other exclusions may vary by product but typically include:

— Treatment for alcoholism

— Intentional self-injury or attempted suicide

— Cosmetic procedures

— Hazardous or adventure sports

Waiting periods

Initial waiting period: 30 days, not applicable for accidental claims and renewed policies.

Specified disease/procedure waiting period: Up to 24 months for most conditions.

Pre-existing diseases waiting period: Pre-existing diseases are covered after a maximum of 3 years of coverage.

Premiums

Premiums vary based on the chosen product, age, sum insured, number of members, and resident location. TATA AIG offers discounts for long-term policies (2 or 3 years) and incentivises healthy lifestyles through reward points, which can be used for OPD consultations, discounts on services, and more.

Additional benefits

TATA AIG provides a range of wellness services:

— Unlimited tele-consultation with general and specialist physicians

— Ambulance booking facility

— Emergency assistance feature

— Redeemable vouchers and discounts on services

— Health condition management Programmes including nutrition, weight management, chronic condition management, stress management, and health coaching

The Wellness Programme encourages physical exercise and fitness, offering rewards for OPD consultations, pharmaceuticals, health check-ups, and diagnostics.

Magma HDI General Insurance

Amit Bhandari, Chief Technical Officer at Magma HDI General Insurance, notes, "Covering modern treatments like IVF becomes crucial as many women in this age group consider late marriages and family planning."

Coverage and inclusions

Magma HDI's OneHealth plan offers comprehensive coverage:

— Maternity benefits up to Rs 1 lakh for childbirth hospitalisation expenses

— Coverage for medical terminations including abortions or miscarriages

— IVF treatments up to Rs 50,000 for women under 40

— Sum insured options ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 crore

Premiums

Premiums are flexible, allowing women to choose a plan that suits their healthcare needs and financial situation.

Additional benefits

OneHealth incentivises healthy lifestyles with rewards for positive results in annual health check-ups and participation in fitness activities. A no-claim bonus can increase the sum insured by up to 33.33% per claim-free year, up to a maximum of 100%.

Exclusions

Common exclusions include:

— Pre-existing diseases with a specified waiting period

— Initial waiting period before coverage starts

— OPD expenses

— Plastic surgery or dental treatment not necessitated by an accident

In-network vs out-of-network hospitals: What you need to know

When choosing between in-network and out-of-network hospitals, it's crucial to know the benefits and potential drawbacks of each option. Siddharth Singhal, Business Head - Health Insurance at Policybazaar.com, explains: "In-network hospitals offer cashless treatments. However, treatments at out-of-network hospitals typically require reimbursement."

The Cashless Everywhere initiative

The new Cashless Everywhere initiative allows you to avail cashless treatment even outside your insurer’s hospital network. Insurers generally have around 10,000-15,000 hospitals in their cashless network. If you prefer a hospital outside this network, you can simply request cashless treatment from your insurer.

Renewal terms

When renewing your policy, insurance companies may adjust your premium based on several factors, including:

Claim history: Past claims can affect premium adjustments.

Risk factors: Changes in your health or new diagnoses can influence premiums.

Inflation: General economic inflation may also impact the cost.

Comprehensive plan vs booster plan

Experts recommend comprehensive health insurance plans for their extensive coverage. Siddharth Singhal advises, "A comprehensive health insurance plan covers hospitalisation, OPD benefits, doctor consultations, and even maternity cover. These benefits are not available in a booster plan. A super top-up is only a way to increase your coverage after the base sum insured is exhausted."

Scenarios for multiple policies or booster plans

Parthanil Ghosh highlights situations where having multiple policies or a booster plan can be beneficial:

Non-covered illnesses: If certain illnesses are not covered under your base policy, a second policy can cover these gaps. For instance, many dental procedures are not covered under base policies.

Employer policies: If you have a health indemnity policy through your employer, it is wise to buy a separate base or top-up policy to ensure continued coverage in case of job loss.

Critical illness coverage: A critical illness policy can provide a lump sum benefit, reducing financial burden when diagnosed with a serious condition.

Having a second health insurance policy can complement and fill gaps left by your base policy. This approach ensures comprehensive coverage and peace of mind.

"Prioritising health through an insurance plan in your 30s or earlier establishes the groundwork for long-term well-being and peace of mind," sums up Vivek Chaturvedi.