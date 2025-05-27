Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 69.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.49% to Rs 29.27 croreNet profit of Ajooni Biotech rose 69.23% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.49% to Rs 29.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.02% to Rs 3.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.17% to Rs 114.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29.2719.58 49 114.6980.11 43 OPM %3.458.07 -3.202.80 - PBDT2.291.73 32 5.413.87 40 PBT1.911.49 28 4.323.00 44 NP1.540.91 69 3.372.16 56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content