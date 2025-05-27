International Combustion (India) standalone net profit rises 83.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 86.83 croreNet profit of International Combustion (India) rose 83.51% to Rs 6.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 86.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.06% to Rs 14.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.28% to Rs 292.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 296.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales86.8381.27 7 292.98296.78 -1 OPM %8.149.65 -8.0012.91 - PBDT6.538.28 -21 19.8937.06 -46 PBT4.836.88 -30 13.5432.07 -58 NP6.793.70 84 14.9519.95 -25
