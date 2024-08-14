Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit rises 33.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 94.94 crore

Net profit of Akar Auto Industries rose 33.91% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 94.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 89.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.94.9489.776.695.743.512.982.312.031.541.15