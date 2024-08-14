Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit rises 33.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 94.94 croreNet profit of Akar Auto Industries rose 33.91% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 94.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 89.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales94.9489.77 6 OPM %6.695.74 -PBDT3.512.98 18 PBT2.312.03 14 NP1.541.15 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content