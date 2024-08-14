Jainco Projects (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.03 croreNet Loss of Jainco Projects (India) reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.03 0 OPM %-133.33-133.33 -PBDT-0.04-0.04 0 PBT-0.04-0.04 0 NP-0.04-0.04 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content