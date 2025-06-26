Akara Capital Advisors Pvt standalone net profit declines 81.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.97% to Rs 173.54 croreNet profit of Akara Capital Advisors Pvt declined 81.47% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.97% to Rs 173.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 192.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.28% to Rs 84.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.56% to Rs 709.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 784.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales173.54192.75 -10 709.64784.63 -10 OPM %32.8063.42 -37.8629.57 - PBDT17.5680.16 -78 120.7182.58 46 PBT16.5273.03 -77 117.3372.11 63 NP9.6051.82 -81 84.8468.82 23
