Krazybee Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 51.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.56% to Rs 591.43 croreNet profit of Krazybee Services Pvt rose 51.71% to Rs 95.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.56% to Rs 591.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 460.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.41% to Rs 221.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 200.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.22% to Rs 2185.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1399.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales591.43460.05 29 2185.881399.26 56 OPM %38.9935.03 -31.1036.17 - PBDT131.1086.28 52 305.65272.03 12 PBT128.5184.87 51 296.81268.38 11 NP95.9763.26 52 221.22200.36 10
