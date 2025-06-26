Entry India Projects Pvt standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.33% to Rs 0.93 croreNet profit of Entry India Projects Pvt rose 28.57% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 67.46% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.00% to Rs 3.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.930.90 3 3.643.50 4 OPM %73.1268.89 -72.5366.00 - PBDT0.670.56 20 1.362.70 -50 PBT0.560.47 19 0.912.38 -62 NP0.450.35 29 0.682.09 -67
