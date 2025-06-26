Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hedge Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hedge Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 1.45% to Rs 11.54 crore

Net loss of Hedge Finance reported to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.45% to Rs 11.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.76% to Rs 2.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.28% to Rs 45.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.5411.71 -1 45.2843.42 4 OPM %32.9366.10 -57.4663.63 - PBDT-1.612.19 PL 4.137.69 -46 PBT-1.812.05 PL 3.487.17 -51 NP-1.851.59 PL 2.475.46 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

