NMS Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 79.31% to Rs 6.76 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 17.86% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 278.51% to Rs 24.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of NMS Global reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 79.31% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.6.763.7724.836.56-9.470.536.816.40-0.6801.150.41-0.810.020.620.29-0.780.020.330.28