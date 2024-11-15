AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 51.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.76% to Rs 33.75 croreNet profit of AKG Exim declined 51.52% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.76% to Rs 33.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33.7536.59 -8 OPM %1.101.64 -PBDT0.230.41 -44 PBT0.190.38 -50 NP0.160.33 -52
