AKI India consolidated net profit rises 51.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.05% to Rs 25.56 crore

Net profit of AKI India rose 51.39% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 25.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.25.5622.61-6.652.391.741.501.211.061.090.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News