United Polyfab Gujarat consolidated net profit declines 3.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of United Polyfab Gujarat declined 3.37% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.91% to Rs 175.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 152.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.175.10152.387.937.8211.9010.098.436.814.885.05

