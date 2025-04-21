Monday, April 21, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd and SBC Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 April 2025.

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd and SBC Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 April 2025.

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd tumbled 12.22% to Rs 8.48 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89547 shares in the past one month.

 

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd lost 9.91% to Rs 1650.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30603 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16267 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd crashed 9.15% to Rs 724.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1006 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

INCOME TAX

Officers find 25K fake firms fraudulently passing ₹61,545 cr ITC in FY25

Tesla

Tesla looks to American, Indian chipmakers to diversify supply chain

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 24,140; banks, IT lead; BSE-listed Cos M-cap tops $5 Trillion

Pope Francis

'Deeply pained': PM Modi expresses sorrow over Pope Francis's death

(Image: Freepik)

In US, 2 in 5 employees are considering quitting their jobs: Here's why

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd dropped 7.03% to Rs 48.02. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7798 shares in the past one month.

SBC Exports Ltd fell 5.49% to Rs 13.94. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Just Dial Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Just Dial Ltd counter

Intellect to leverage its eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform for UK-based financial institution

Intellect to leverage its eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform for UK-based financial institution

Benchmarks trade higher; oil & gas shares jump for 5th day

Benchmarks trade higher; oil & gas shares jump for 5th day

Asian Energy acquires 100% stake in Kuiper Group for $9.25 million

Asian Energy acquires 100% stake in Kuiper Group for $9.25 million

FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks slide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon