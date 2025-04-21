Monday, April 21, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks slide

Image

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index decreasing 146.27 points or 0.71% at 20412.29 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Avanti Feeds Ltd (down 4.43%), ADF Foods Ltd (down 4.15%),Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 3.29%),GRM Overseas Ltd (down 2.94%),Marico Ltd (down 2.38%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Varun Beverages Ltd (down 2.23%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 2.14%), Cupid Ltd (down 2.02%), Parag Milk Foods Ltd (down 1.84%), and Godrej Agrovet Ltd (down 1.42%).

On the other hand, Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (up 4.3%), Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 4.01%), and Gulshan Polyols Ltd (up 3.76%) turned up.

 

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 657.09 or 1.37% at 48603.75.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 255.33 points or 1.75% at 14872.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 261.55 points or 1.1% at 24113.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 841.7 points or 1.07% at 79394.9.

On BSE,2829 shares were trading in green, 1188 were trading in red and 186 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

