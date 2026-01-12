Monday, January 12, 2026 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Akzo Nobel India appoints Parth Jindal as chairman

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Akzo Nobel India announced the appointment of Parth Jindal as Chairman of the company, effective 9 January 2026.

Jindal is the managing director of JSW Paints and JSW Cements. JSW Paints had acquired a majority stake in Akzo Nobel India in a Rs 12,915-crore transaction last year, following which it became the companys promoter.

The board also approved the re-designation of Rajiv Rajgopal as joint managing director & chief executive officer (CEO), effective 9 January 2026. He was earlier serving as Chairman and managing director, with other terms of his appointment remaining unchanged.

Akzo Nobel India is a leading paints and coatings company and maker of Dulux Paints.

 

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1,682.80 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 97.90 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations fell 15% to Rs 834.90 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 982.30 crore in Q2 FY25.

Shares of Akzo Nobel India shed 0.67% to Rs 3,110.20 on the BSE.

