Artefact Projects bags Rs 5-cr NHAI order for Vadodara-Kim Expressway

Artefact Projects has secured a Rs 4.98-crore order from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for providing independent engineer services for the Vadodara-Kim Expressway project in Gujarat.

The contract involves independent engineer services during the operation and maintenance (O&M) period for the eight-lane expressway, covering Package VII (km 190.000217.500, GandevaEna) and Package VI (km 217.500254.430, EnaKim) sections.

The project is to be executed over a period of 60 months.

Artefact provides engineering, architectural, and project management services for infrastructure projects, especially highways. Having a global presence through collaboration with renowned international consultants, experienced technical experts, and professionals, together with a dedicated management, Artefact is a leading name in the sector.

The company's consolidated net profit declined by 6.2% to Rs 1.67 crore, on a 30.09% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8.97 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.

