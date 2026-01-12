Monday, January 12, 2026 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Artefact Projects bags Rs 5-cr NHAI order for Vadodara-Kim Expressway

Artefact Projects bags Rs 5-cr NHAI order for Vadodara-Kim Expressway

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Artefact Projects has secured a Rs 4.98-crore order from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for providing independent engineer services for the Vadodara-Kim Expressway project in Gujarat.

The contract involves independent engineer services during the operation and maintenance (O&M) period for the eight-lane expressway, covering Package VII (km 190.000217.500, GandevaEna) and Package VI (km 217.500254.430, EnaKim) sections.

The project is to be executed over a period of 60 months.

Artefact provides engineering, architectural, and project management services for infrastructure projects, especially highways. Having a global presence through collaboration with renowned international consultants, experienced technical experts, and professionals, together with a dedicated management, Artefact is a leading name in the sector.

 

The company's consolidated net profit declined by 6.2% to Rs 1.67 crore, on a 30.09% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8.97 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Saatvik Green Energy arm bags Rs 14-cr solar module order

Saatvik Green Energy arm bags Rs 14-cr solar module order

Tejas Networks Ltd Falls 5.75%

Tejas Networks Ltd Falls 5.75%

Vedanta Ltd Spikes 1.89%

Vedanta Ltd Spikes 1.89%

Protean eGov Technologies bags Rs 25-cr order for Ethiopia Agriculture DPI Project

Protean eGov Technologies bags Rs 25-cr order for Ethiopia Agriculture DPI Project

Tokyo Finance standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Tokyo Finance standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayBCCL IPO GMPH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayIran ProtestsPM Modi Friedrich MerzPersonal Finance