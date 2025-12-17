Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akzo Nobel India drops after block deal

Akzo Nobel India drops after block deal

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Akzo Nobel India plunged 12.94% to Rs 3155.05 after a large block deal in early trade.

The company's promoter, Imperial Chemical Industries, has likely offloaded about 9% of the equity in the transaction.

The block is reported to have cleared at around Rs 3,150 a share, marking a 13.08% discount to the previous day's BSE close of Rs 3,623.95.

As on September 2025, Imperial Chemical Industries owned 45.46% of the company, amounting to more than 2.07 crore shares.

Akzo Nobel India is a leading paints and coatings company and maker of Dulux Paints.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,682.80 crore in Q2 FY26, steeply higher than Rs 97.90 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations fell 15% to Rs 834.90 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 982.30 crore in Q2 FY25.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BLUECLOUDS empaneled as Official Partner of Bharat Sanchar Nigam

BLUECLOUDS empaneled as Official Partner of Bharat Sanchar Nigam

Diamond Power Infra bags Rs 58-cr cable supply order from Rajesh Power Services

Diamond Power Infra bags Rs 58-cr cable supply order from Rajesh Power Services

INR stays battered near lifetime lows

INR stays battered near lifetime lows

Apeejay Surrendra Park rises after signing deals to acquire new hotel asstes

Apeejay Surrendra Park rises after signing deals to acquire new hotel asstes

Ahluwalia Contracts rallies after bagging Rs 888-cr contract from BSTDC

Ahluwalia Contracts rallies after bagging Rs 888-cr contract from BSTDC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon