Alembic Pharma gains after receiving US FDA nod for psoriasis treatment drug Acitretin

Alembic Pharmaceuticals advanced 2.67% to Rs 1216.10 after the company received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Acitretin Capsules.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Soriatane Capsules of Stiefel Laboratories, Inc.

Acitretin capsules are indicated for the treatment of severe psoriasis in adults.

Acitretin Capsules USP has an estimated market size of US$ 21 million for twelve months ending June 2024 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 212 ANDA approvals (184 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals) from US FDA.