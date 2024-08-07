VTM standalone net profit rises 2.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.26% to Rs 59.14 crore

Net profit of VTM rose 2.15% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.26% to Rs 59.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.