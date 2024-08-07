Business Standard
VTM standalone net profit rises 2.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 12:57 PM IST
Sales rise 28.26% to Rs 59.14 crore
Net profit of VTM rose 2.15% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.26% to Rs 59.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales59.1446.11 28 OPM %13.9714.40 -PBDT9.429.02 4 PBT7.156.45 11 NP5.235.12 2
First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

