VTM standalone net profit rises 2.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.26% to Rs 59.14 croreNet profit of VTM rose 2.15% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.26% to Rs 59.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales59.1446.11 28 OPM %13.9714.40 -PBDT9.429.02 4 PBT7.156.45 11 NP5.235.12 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content