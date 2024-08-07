Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd up for third consecutive session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 3430, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 73.5% in last one year as compared to a 23.85% jump in NIFTY and a 19.64% jump in the Nifty FMCG index. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3430, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.02% on the day, quoting at 24237.8. The Sensex is at 79246.93, up 0.83%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has gained around 16.41% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 61604.15, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3439, up 1.16% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 73.5% in last one year as compared to a 23.85% jump in NIFTY and a 19.64% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 65.21 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News