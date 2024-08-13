Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules

Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules 110 mg are indicated for prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism following hip replacement surgery.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 211 ANDA approvals (183 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 110 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Pradaxa Capsules, 110 mg of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Boehringer).