Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 110 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Pradaxa Capsules, 110 mg of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Boehringer).
Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules 110 mg are indicated for prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism following hip replacement surgery.
Alembic has a cumulative total of 211 ANDA approvals (183 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

