Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 04:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Snowman Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Snowman Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Sales rise 8.50% to Rs 155.65 crore

Net loss of Snowman Logistics reported to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.50% to Rs 155.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 143.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales155.65143.45 9 OPM %12.8515.35 -PBDT13.1616.76 -21 PBT-4.220.83 PL NP-2.910.61 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

A.K Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 3.99% in the September 2025 quarter

A.K Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 3.99% in the September 2025 quarter

MPF Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

MPF Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bervin Investments & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bervin Investments & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit declines 6.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit declines 6.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayEurope Winter Travel CostLenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsStock Market HolidayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon